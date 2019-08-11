|
Westphal, Richard J. Passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He is survived by his siblings, Jeanne Westphal Kahn, Joseph (Vera) Westphal and Christopher Westphal. He is further survived by his nieces and nephew, Jennifer (Dave) Kahn-Pettigrew, Samantha and Ryan Westphal and his great nieces Ruby and Cassidy Kahn-Pettigrew. He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Helen Westphal. Rick was born in Shorewood, Wisconsin and he attended St. Robert's grade school and Shorewood High School where he recently celebrated his 50th year reunion with old friends and classmates. He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Social Work from the UW-Milwaukee. Rick was retired from Milwaukee County after a long career in social services. He enjoyed reading, traveling, Milwaukee Film and the Green Bay Packers. A memorial celebration will be held this Fall. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shorewood Band or the American Legion Band are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019