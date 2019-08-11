Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
For more information about
Richard Westphal
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Westphal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Westphal


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Westphal Notice
Westphal, Richard J. Passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He is survived by his siblings, Jeanne Westphal Kahn, Joseph (Vera) Westphal and Christopher Westphal. He is further survived by his nieces and nephew, Jennifer (Dave) Kahn-Pettigrew, Samantha and Ryan Westphal and his great nieces Ruby and Cassidy Kahn-Pettigrew. He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Helen Westphal. Rick was born in Shorewood, Wisconsin and he attended St. Robert's grade school and Shorewood High School where he recently celebrated his 50th year reunion with old friends and classmates. He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Social Work from the UW-Milwaukee. Rick was retired from Milwaukee County after a long career in social services. He enjoyed reading, traveling, Milwaukee Film and the Green Bay Packers. A memorial celebration will be held this Fall. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shorewood Band or the American Legion Band are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
Download Now
jsonline