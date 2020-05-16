Richard J. Wierzba
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard J. Wierzba

Waukesha - Born to Eternal life May 13, 2020 at the age of 79. Loving dad of James (Laura), Robert, Jeff, and Dennis (Jenni) Wierzba. Dear brother of Jack (the late Avis) and the late Gerald (Jean). Further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Private family services were held, but a celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date when time permits a larger gathering.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved