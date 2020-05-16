Richard J. WierzbaWaukesha - Born to Eternal life May 13, 2020 at the age of 79. Loving dad of James (Laura), Robert, Jeff, and Dennis (Jenni) Wierzba. Dear brother of Jack (the late Avis) and the late Gerald (Jean). Further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.Private family services were held, but a celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date when time permits a larger gathering.