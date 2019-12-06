Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Richard J. Wojciechowski Sr.

Richard J. Wojciechowski Sr. Notice
Richard J. Wojciechowski Sr.

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the age of 91. Preceded in death by his daughter Kathleen Wojciechowski. Survived and remembered by his loving wife of 70 years Patricia (nee Banaszak), his four children, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In his early years, he joined and served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. After retiring as a detective of 32 years on the Milwaukee Police Department, he embarked on a second career as a Fraud Investigator for M&I Bank. He was a dedicated family man and will be missed by all who loved him.

Private family services were held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 and he was laid to rest on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
