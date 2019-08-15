|
Frankson, Richard James On Sunday, August 11, 2019, Reverend Richard J. Frankson, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 84. Richard was born on December 23, 1934, in Green Bay, WI, to Violet and Reverend Fred Frankson. Richard served in the Army and upon discharge attended Western Illinois University. He became a public school teacher and taught in Henry Grade School for most of his teaching career. He retired from teaching in 1989 and became a United Methodist minister, serving as a pastor in churches in Nauvoo, Dallas City, and Virden, Illinois. Upon retirement, Richard volunteered as a minister for Interfaith Caregivers and served as a substitute pastor for local Methodist churches. Whether teaching or ministering, he showed tireless devotion to his students and parishioners, touching countless lives. On August 15, 1970, he married Marylin Kay Petersen. Together they raised a daughter, Katherine. Richard and Marylin spent their retirement years in Grafton, Wisconsin. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Fred, his mother, Violet, and his brother, Ellsworth. He is survived by his wife Marylin, his daughter, Katherine (Phil), his granddaughter Leah, his brother Bruce (Joyce), and several cousins, nieces, and nephews who were very dear to him. On Friday, August 16, a visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Flowers or donations may be sent to Community United Methodist Church, W68N563 Evergreen Blvd, Cedarburg, WI 53012.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019