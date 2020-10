Or Copy this URL to Share

Nashotah - Richard James Klippstein (Dick), age 70, of Nashotah, passed away following a long illness on September 30, 2020. Richard is survived by his wife Judith, his brother Robert, his son Jonathan, his daughter Abigail (Bryan) Menting, and his granddaughters Sydney Rose, Reagan Penelope, and Margot Jayne. To view his obituary, please see the Evert-Luko Funeral Home website.









