Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard James Schultz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard James Schultz Notice
Richard James Schultz

Passed away December 6, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Loving husband of Peggie (nee Marker). Father of Sperry (David) Theirich, late Michael and late Roger Johnson, Rich (Sarah) Johnson, Nicole (Tony) Camacho, and David Johnson. Loving papa of Zeth, Roger, Katie, Dylan, Emma and Abigail. Great grandpa of Brayden, Avery and Memphis. Please see Funeral Home website for complete information.

Private cremation was held.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline