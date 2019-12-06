|
|
Richard James Schultz
Passed away December 6, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Loving husband of Peggie (nee Marker). Father of Sperry (David) Theirich, late Michael and late Roger Johnson, Rich (Sarah) Johnson, Nicole (Tony) Camacho, and David Johnson. Loving papa of Zeth, Roger, Katie, Dylan, Emma and Abigail. Great grandpa of Brayden, Avery and Memphis. Please see Funeral Home website for complete information.
Private cremation was held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019