Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Becker Ritter Funeral Home
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Becker Ritter Funeral Home
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Wisconsin Memorial Park
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Oehlke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard John Oehlke Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard John Oehlke Sr. Notice
Richard John Oehlke, Sr.

Brookfield - Passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Brookfield, WI at the age of 88.

Richard will be deeply missed by his five children; daughter, Chris (Ron) Hjerstedt, son Rick (Gail) Oehlke, daughter Jean (Mike) Lindner, daughter Mary (Randy) Lepak and son James (Kimberly) Oehlke; twelve grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Tom Lawler. Richard was preceded in death by his wife Joanne, daughter Dawn Lawler and son John.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 12:00 noon until the 1:00 pm Funeral Service at the Becker Ritter Funeral Home in Brookfield, WI. Interment will immediately follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield, WI

Memorials may be made in Richard's name to the Honor Flight.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline