Richard John Oehlke, Sr.
Brookfield - Passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Brookfield, WI at the age of 88.
Richard will be deeply missed by his five children; daughter, Chris (Ron) Hjerstedt, son Rick (Gail) Oehlke, daughter Jean (Mike) Lindner, daughter Mary (Randy) Lepak and son James (Kimberly) Oehlke; twelve grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Tom Lawler. Richard was preceded in death by his wife Joanne, daughter Dawn Lawler and son John.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 12:00 noon until the 1:00 pm Funeral Service at the Becker Ritter Funeral Home in Brookfield, WI. Interment will immediately follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield, WI
Memorials may be made in Richard's name to the Honor Flight.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020