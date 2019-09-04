|
Richard K. Mueller
Delafield - September 1, 2019, age 83. Beloved husband of 61 years to Margaret (nee Hughes). Dear father of David (Beth) Mueller, Maureen (Joe) Bates, Denise (William) Leskinen and Kim (Jeff) Rowan. Grandfather of Matthew (Abby) Hauke, Sonja Leskinen (fiancé Ryan Evans), Michael Hauke, Marisa Mueller, Chelsea (Andy) Kozicki, Jesse Mueller, Joel Mueller and Sam Hauke. Great grandpa of Reid and Olive. Brother of Glenn Mueller. Uncle of Brandon Mueller and the late Christopher Mueller. Further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, on Friday, September 6 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM. Visitation at ST. JOAN OF ARC Catholic Church, 120 Nashotah Rd., Nashotah on Saturday, September 7 from 10:00 AM, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church are appreciated.
In his professional life, Dick was the founder and owner of NCL Graphic Specialties (formerly known as Neyler Color-Lith). He loved his work and devoted his life to creating that legacy.
Dick Mueller was larger than life. He enjoyed his pipe, he loved to fish, travel, and was an avid mulcher. Dick's love for family came first and his generosity was limitless.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019