Richard "RK" Kinney
South Milwaukee - RK passed away at home on October 6, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born in Cicero, Illinois and spent most of his working life in show business, almost always behind the curtain. He believed his years serving as an altar boy at St. Mary of Czestochowa prepped him for the work required to be a good stagehand. He began as a roadie for the band Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah, worked as road manager for Black Oak Arkansas, and returned to Chicago to accompany the touring cast of Second City e.t.c. He met his wife in 1986 and moved to Milwaukee shortly after. He was a member of IATSE Local 18 and worked almost every venue in Milwaukee and Madison. He retired in 2015, relieved that he'd never have to endure another performance of CATS. He spent his remaining years golfing, cooking and watching Green Acres.
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Bruno and Stella Kowalski, dear mother Irene Kinney, father Richard Kinney, mother-in-law Joyce Berens and good friend Dave Eifert. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Robin Berens Kinney, brother and sister-in-law Tom and Lilly Kinney, father-in-law Roland Berens and numerous relatives and friends. Special thanks to the Russ Kampa family.
Private cremation services were held. His ashes will be interred with his mother at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice, Illinois. A memorial service will be held in Milwaukee in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Arts@Large. www.artsatlargeinc.org
"I don't want anybody to make any fuss. When I go, I just want to be stood outside in the garbage with my hat on." - Lou Grant