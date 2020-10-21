1/1
Richard "Rk" Kinney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "RK" Kinney

South Milwaukee - RK passed away at home on October 6, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born in Cicero, Illinois and spent most of his working life in show business, almost always behind the curtain. He believed his years serving as an altar boy at St. Mary of Czestochowa prepped him for the work required to be a good stagehand. He began as a roadie for the band Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah, worked as road manager for Black Oak Arkansas, and returned to Chicago to accompany the touring cast of Second City e.t.c. He met his wife in 1986 and moved to Milwaukee shortly after. He was a member of IATSE Local 18 and worked almost every venue in Milwaukee and Madison. He retired in 2015, relieved that he'd never have to endure another performance of CATS. He spent his remaining years golfing, cooking and watching Green Acres.

He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Bruno and Stella Kowalski, dear mother Irene Kinney, father Richard Kinney, mother-in-law Joyce Berens and good friend Dave Eifert. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Robin Berens Kinney, brother and sister-in-law Tom and Lilly Kinney, father-in-law Roland Berens and numerous relatives and friends. Special thanks to the Russ Kampa family.

Private cremation services were held. His ashes will be interred with his mother at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice, Illinois. A memorial service will be held in Milwaukee in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Arts@Large. www.artsatlargeinc.org

"I don't want anybody to make any fuss. When I go, I just want to be stood outside in the garbage with my hat on." - Lou Grant






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved