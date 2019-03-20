|
Kroeger, Richard "Dick" Age 81, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia (Hamilton) Kroeger; his daughter, Linda (Patrick) Davies; granddaughter, Marissa Davies; brother, Alan Kroeger; and other family and friends. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Loraine (Heisterkamp) Kroeger, and sister-in-law, Linda Lou (Wetendorf) Kroeger. Dick was born in Milwaukee on June 2, 1937 and was a graduate of South Division HIgh School and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He was a gregarious fellow, and stayed in contact with friends from both high school and college. He and Pat met at Allstate Insurance and were married in 1962. Dick worked in business systems/office management throughout his career, at Allstate Insurance, Schlitz Brewing, and Ajay Sports. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, he traveled extensively for Schlitz, installing IBM 360 computer systems and training users across the country. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 10280 N. Port Washington Rd., Mequon, WI. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10 am at St. Eugene Congregation, 7600 N. Port Washington Rd., Fox Point. The family will greet friends at church on Friday at 9:30 am until the time of the mass. All are welcome for luncheon at church following the funeral mass. Interment to follow at Arlington Cemetery, 4141 S. 27th St., Milwaukee. If desired, a donation in Dick's memory can be made to .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019