Richard L. Germershausen

Richard L. Germershausen Notice
Germershausen, Richard L. Age 78. At peace April 11, 2019. Loving father of Amy (Jay) Janiszewski, Eric Germershausen, and Joel Germershausen (Ann Olson). Further survived by grandchildren, his former spouse Mickie, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to DJ, who greatly improved Richard's quality of life. Memorial gathering at Hartson Funeral Home on Monday, April 22nd from 10 AM to 12 Noon. Service 12 Noon. If desired, memorials to the or the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
