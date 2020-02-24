|
|
Richard L. Haasch
Richard L. Haasch Born to Eternal Life on February 23, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette (nee Winkenwerder) for 58 years. Reunited with his son, Steven. Dear brother of Daniel (Linda) Haasch, Sally (Don) Gerber and Carol (the late Bill) Solper. Preceded in death by his sister Joan Brown and brother Edward (the late Mary Ellen) Haasch. Further survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, February 28 at the funeral home from 4 PM until time of Memorial Service at 6 PM. A special thanks to the staff at Vista Pointe and Horizon Hospice for their loving care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020