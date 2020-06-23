Richard L. Kloes "Dick"
Milwaukee - Passed away at home on Monday, June 22, 2020 age 83 years. Beloved husband of Gail (nee Edwards) for 59 years. Loving father of David, Robert and Michael. Dear brother of Leslie Kloes, Betty Miller and Shirley Miner. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private family services being held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.