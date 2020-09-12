1/
Richard L. Larson
Richard L. Larson

Milwaukee - Born to eternal life on Friday, September 11, 2020, age 89 years. Loving husband for 68 years to Eileen (nee Hansen). Beloved dad of James (Lynn) Larson and Peggy (Mike) McCrory. Proud grandpa of Noelle Larson, Andrew (Wynne) Vrchota, Richard (Marie), Patrick, Daniel (Nikki) and Joseph McCrory. Dear great-grandpa of Ava McCrory. Dearest brother of Ronald (the late Delores) Larson, Robert Larson, the late Lillian and the late Lorraine. Brother-in-law of Ellen (Roger) Tarczewski, the late Jim and Molly Hansen. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Richard was a retiree of Johnson Controls as a machinist after 39 years and a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, gardening at home, cooking and traveling.

Visitation at the funeral home on Friday, September 18, 2020, 5:00-7:00 PM, prayer service at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 19, 10:30 AM at Blessed Sacrament Church, 4100 W. Oklahoma Ave. Entombment to follow at Forest Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice or for mass intentions are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2020.
