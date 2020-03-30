|
|
Richard "Dick" L. McAllister
Found peace on March 28, 2020 at age 76. Loving husband of Beatrice "Bea" (nee Selissen) McAllister. Father of Neal (Carolyn), the late Steven, and the late Brian. Grandfather of Courtney (Craig Smith, Fiancee), Shane, Nathan, and Kira.
Preceded in death by his parents Harold and Eleanor (nee Thuerwacher), and his sister Marilyn (Baseman) McAllister.
Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Due to the Covid-19 limitation, no services will be held at this time.
Private burial at Zion Colgate Cemetery, Richfield, WI.
Special thanks and deep gratitude to the caring staff at First Light Home Care, Allay Home Hospice, The Auberge at Oak Village, and Matterhaus at the Gables.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020