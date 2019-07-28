|
Olroyd, Richard L. "Richie O" Earned his wings on Wed., July 24, 2019 at the age of 67. Devoted husband of Teresa for 41 years. Cherished father of Danny and Andrew. Loving brother-in-law of Diane Olroyd, Taylor(Robin) and Dickey Greene. Adored uncle of Alyssa (Jason) Olroyd, Austin Greene, Ashley (Jake) Greene and Justin Wiesner. Proud great-uncle of Axl. Dear brother of Danny (Janet) Wiesner. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents Bill and Helen (Ted) Wiesner and brothers David and Steve. Rich was a retired tractor trailer driver for USPS for many years. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Aurora Grafton Medical Center for their kind, sincere and compassionate care of Rich. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 3 at the FUNERAL HOME in Menomonee Falls from 1PM until time of Funeral Service at 3PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019