Richard L. Omernik
Franklin - Went home to be with the Lord on May 18, 2020 at the age of 69. Loving husband of Kathy. Beloved father of Doug (Connie) and Neal (Wendy). Proud grandpa of Ty, Blake, Phoebe, Gwen and Londyn. Dear brother of Debbie (Rich) Major and Tami (Mike) Wey. Please see funeral home website for full notice with service information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 20 to May 24, 2020.