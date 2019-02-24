Services
Richard L. "Rick" Rakowski

Rakowski, Richard L. "Rick" Found peace February 20, 2019 at the age of 58 years. Preceded in death by his parents Gilbert Rakowski, and Rita (Kenn) Luetzow, and his brother William Rakowski. Loving brother of Timothy Rakowski, George (Vicky) Rakowski, and brother-in-law of Susan Rakowski. Special uncle of Billie Jo (Stephan) Huber and family. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends. Funeral service Monday, February 25, at 7:00PM at the funeral home chapel. Visitation on Monday from 4:00PM until time of service. Interment private St, Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Curative Care 6700 W. Forest Home Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53220. The family would like to thank the staff's at Midwest Communities, Curative Care, Family Care, and anyone else who might have touched the life of Ricky through the years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019
