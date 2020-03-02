|
Richard L. "Boots" Randolph Sr.
Menomonee Falls - Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the age of 81. Loving husband of Dianne (formerly Pokorny). Father of Richard (Kathi, nee Cronau) Randolph Jr., William (Linda, nee Bajczyk) Randolph, Jon (Annette, nee Floyd) Randolph, and Scott (Natascha, nee Klett) Randolph. Grandfather of Kristi (Eric Roome), Tim, Jacob, Nicholas, Sam, Kylie, Bryce, Sonja, Nash, and 5 great-grandchildren. Step-father of Frank (Lesley) Pokorny, Ann (Daniel) Grogan, and Lisa (Brian) Hutchinson. Step-grandfather of James, Kimberly, Brendan, Tate, and Kira. Brother of Darrell (Janice) Randolph. Also survived by his life-long friend Bob Davis, other relatives, and friends.
Committal service and military honors will be performed at SOUTHERN WISCONSIN VETERANS MEMORIAL CEMETERY, 21731 Spring Street Union Grove, WI 53182 on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 12:00 Noon. Please meet at the cemetery office at 11:45 AM.
Richard proudly served in the US Army and as a police officer for the Milwaukee Police Department.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020