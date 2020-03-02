Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Randolph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. "Boots" Randolph Sr.

Add a Memory
Richard L. "Boots" Randolph Sr. Notice
Richard L. "Boots" Randolph Sr.

Menomonee Falls - Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the age of 81. Loving husband of Dianne (formerly Pokorny). Father of Richard (Kathi, nee Cronau) Randolph Jr., William (Linda, nee Bajczyk) Randolph, Jon (Annette, nee Floyd) Randolph, and Scott (Natascha, nee Klett) Randolph. Grandfather of Kristi (Eric Roome), Tim, Jacob, Nicholas, Sam, Kylie, Bryce, Sonja, Nash, and 5 great-grandchildren. Step-father of Frank (Lesley) Pokorny, Ann (Daniel) Grogan, and Lisa (Brian) Hutchinson. Step-grandfather of James, Kimberly, Brendan, Tate, and Kira. Brother of Darrell (Janice) Randolph. Also survived by his life-long friend Bob Davis, other relatives, and friends.

Committal service and military honors will be performed at SOUTHERN WISCONSIN VETERANS MEMORIAL CEMETERY, 21731 Spring Street Union Grove, WI 53182 on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 12:00 Noon. Please meet at the cemetery office at 11:45 AM.

Richard proudly served in the US Army and as a police officer for the Milwaukee Police Department.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline