Richard L. Speth
Port Washington - October 14, 2020, 81 years. Survived by wife Joanne, 6 children, 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Preceded in death by son Andrew. Visitation Tuesday, October 20, Eernisse Funeral Home -Port Washington 10AM-1PM going to St. John XXIII - St. Mary's Church (430 N. Johnson St, Port Washington) for Mass at 1:30PM. Memorials suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Wounded Warriors
Project or the Disabled American Veterans
. Online condolences www.eernissefuneralhome.com
.