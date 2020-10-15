1/
Richard L. Speth
1939 - 2020
Richard L. Speth

Port Washington - October 14, 2020, 81 years. Survived by wife Joanne, 6 children, 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Preceded in death by son Andrew. Visitation Tuesday, October 20, Eernisse Funeral Home -Port Washington 10AM-1PM going to St. John XXIII - St. Mary's Church (430 N. Johnson St, Port Washington) for Mass at 1:30PM. Memorials suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Wounded Warriors Project or the Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences www.eernissefuneralhome.com .






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Eernisse Funeral Home
OCT
20
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
St. John XXIII - St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Eernisse Funeral Home
1600 West Grand Avenue
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-2601
