Richard "Dick" LaughlinShorewood - Age 85. Was called home to God on July 9, 2020 after a brave battle with Parkinson's. He is survived by his belovd wife Ruth (nee Dybul) of 62 years. Loving father to Steve, Mike (Lisa), Donna, Dan (Donna), and Joe (Becky). Proud Papa to AJ, Michelle & Robert. Richard was a Milwaukee County Retiree with 38 years of service.Visitation will be held at St. Robert Church, 2224 E. Capitol Dr., Shorewood, on July 14, from 10-11:15 AM with a Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. Face coverings are required to be worn in Shorewood. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Thanks to Heartland Hospice for all your support.A Huge shout out to Richard's caregivers @ Heartis. Thank you for all the love you surrounded him with over the past year. We know he kept you on the run with all his shenanigans! In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Robert Church or the Parkinson's Foundation would be appreciated.