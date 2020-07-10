1/
Richard "Dick" Laughlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Laughlin

Shorewood - Age 85. Was called home to God on July 9, 2020 after a brave battle with Parkinson's. He is survived by his belovd wife Ruth (nee Dybul) of 62 years. Loving father to Steve, Mike (Lisa), Donna, Dan (Donna), and Joe (Becky). Proud Papa to AJ, Michelle & Robert. Richard was a Milwaukee County Retiree with 38 years of service.

Visitation will be held at St. Robert Church, 2224 E. Capitol Dr., Shorewood, on July 14, from 10-11:15 AM with a Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. Face coverings are required to be worn in Shorewood. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Thanks to Heartland Hospice for all your support.

A Huge shout out to Richard's caregivers @ Heartis. Thank you for all the love you surrounded him with over the past year. We know he kept you on the run with all his shenanigans! In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Robert Church or the Parkinson's Foundation would be appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved