Belmore, Richard Leo Age 82. Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 surrounded by family. Beloved husband to Angela (Nee Pipia). Loving father to Richard (Nicole), Robert (Debbie), Katherine Sopa (Rod) and Christine Beauvais (Jack). Dear grandfather to Amanda (Chris) Frese, Ryan (Elly) Sopa, Lindsay (Shane) Sherwood, Matthew (Barbara) Hughes and Krista (Dustin) Reynolds. Son of the late Leo and June. Brother to Judy (Joe) Wisniewski and Bonnie (Gary) LaBucki. Further survived by 20 great grandchildren. Richard retired from Miller Brewing Company after 37 years of service. He also served in the United States Air Force Reserves. A special thank you to the staff at St. Lukes Hospital and Zilber Hospice for their loving care. Visitation at ST. ALPHONSUS CATHOLIC CHURCH 6060 W. Loomis Rd; Greendale, Wednesday, June 5, 9AM-10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM. Private Entombment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019