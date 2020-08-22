Richard Leonard SchmidtDied peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Rosemarie (nee Spinner) and Catherine. Loving father of Barbara Schmidt Reimer and the late James (Diane) Schmidt. Cherished grandfather of Steven (HeatherJoy) Boi and Tara Reimer. Dear brother of Marion Schmidt Wirt Hessel. Rick is preceded in death by his parents John and Emily (nee Birch) Schmidt and brother Eugene Schmidt. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.Rick enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in January 1944 and was honorably discharged in June of 1945. He was proud of his service to our Country and was a former member of the American Legion. He spent much of his working career as a mason and foreman in the construction trade and was a member of Cement Finishers Union #559. Some of the more notable projects he was proud to have worked on were the MSOE Campus and the Salvation Army Building in the downtown of Milwaukee.