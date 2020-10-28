Richard "Rick" LochHales Corners - Was reunited with his beloved wife Kathleen Loch (nee Kingsbury) on October 26, 2020 at the age of 75. Loving father of Brenda (Eric) Regenfelder, Rich (Jill) Loch, and Laura (Matt) McGourthy. Proud grandpa of Sam and Alex Regenfelder, Olivia and Charlie Loch, and Liam and Nolan McGourthy. Dear brother of Marsha (Jerry) Counsell, Carol Loch, and Amy Leonhard. Further survived by nieces and nephews, many loved relatives, and friends.Since 1970, Rick and his wife Kathleen have been the owners of Ricardo's Pizza in Greendale. He had a passion for motorsports. Specifically short track auto racing, where he owned a super late model team with his son Rich competing weekly at Slinger Speedway and throughout the midwest over the years. Rick enjoyed riding motorcycles and had a passion for classic and Hot Rod cars. His pride and joy being a newly built 1932 Ford full fendered 3 window coupe which saw its first miles this summer. Rick also enjoyed spending time at his home on the Chain o' Lakes in Waupaca. He enjoyed attending his grand children's sporting events, whether it was on the field, court, Ice, or diamonds.A Memorial Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Mission Hills Chapel on Monday, November 9 from 4-7PM.