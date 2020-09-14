Richard LueneburgJackson - "Dick" "Witch Doctor" age 80, Sept. 12, 2020. Loving friend and companion of Cinnie Malwitz. Dear father of Maggie Lueneburg, Rick (Tonya) and Scott. Grandpa of 2 and great-grandpa of 5. Further survived by cousins, Cinnie's family and many friends. Visitation Thurs., Sept 17th from 10 am until 11:45 am with services at 12 noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow in West Granville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated and will be used to help homeless veterans.SCHMIDT FUNERAL HOMEN168W20135 Main St Jackson(262) 677-4993