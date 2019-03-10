|
|
Budnick, Richard M. Age 73, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is survived by Linda (nee Ash), his loving wife of 51 years. Loving father of Rachel (Charles) Rudolf, Rebecca (James) Branski, Robin (Peter) Kuehl, Richard Jr (Katie), and Robert. Richard was "Papa" to nine grandchildren, Alexander, Anastazja, Russel, Helena, James, Jayden, Ethan, Isabelle, and Richard. He was also loved by siblings, Wendy (Steve) Auldridge, Barb (Greg) Forster, Tom (Sharon) Ash, his "mother in-law in-law", Ethel Forster, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, at the Funeral Home from 4 PM until time of Memorial Service at 7 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019