Richard M. Ceplina
Town of Osceola (Chinatown) - Richard M. "Rich" Ceplina, 93, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Survived by a daughter, Mary (Mark) Fuller;a granddaughter, Tina Roush (Josh Walsh); and two great-grandchildren. Visitation is Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Myrhum - Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington Street, in West Bend from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. when services will be held with military honors. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.