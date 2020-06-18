Richard M. Ceplina
Richard M. Ceplina

Town of Osceola (Chinatown) - Richard M. "Rich" Ceplina, 93, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Survived by a daughter, Mary (Mark) Fuller;a granddaughter, Tina Roush (Josh Walsh); and two great-grandchildren. Visitation is Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Myrhum - Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington Street, in West Bend from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. when services will be held with military honors. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC
JUN
25
Service
06:00 PM
MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC
Funeral services provided by
MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
