|
|
Johnson, Richard M. Passed away April 8, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Preceded in death by his father Burrel and brother Mark. Loving husband and soul mate of Susan. Dear son of Shelby Rader. Loving father of Katie (Ryan) Kuhlen. Step-father of Heather and Amber. Brother of Brenda (David) Hoag. Further survived by 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Special thanks to Dr. Chintamaneni for his wonderful care. Memorial services will be held Saturday April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday 9:00 am until time of services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019