Richard M. JohnsonPassed away peacefully into Gods arms on November 17, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband of Rolanda (nee Jackson). Loving and caring father of Julie (John) LeBoeuf and John (Leanne). Cherished grandpa of James (Jessica), Chris (Alana), Jesse (Lena), Miranda (Steven), Paige (Jon) and Delanie. Great-grandpa of Brodrick and Elliot. Brother of David (Linda) and brother-in-law of Lois Scott and Roxanna Landry. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his sister Janet Scott, brother Roger and brother-in-law F. John Landry.Richard was a devoted member and Deacon of Layton Avenue Baptist Church for over 41 years.Special thanks to the staff at Aurora Family Zilber Hospice and Aurora St. Luke's Hospital 11th floor and 5th floor for their kind and compassionate care.A Celebration of Richards life will be held this spring at LAYTON AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH (9600 W. Layton Av.) when all are able to gather. Inurnment at Forest Home Cemetery will follow. Please check Funeral Home website for updated service information.