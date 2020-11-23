1/1
Richard M. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard M. Johnson

Passed away peacefully into Gods arms on November 17, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband of Rolanda (nee Jackson). Loving and caring father of Julie (John) LeBoeuf and John (Leanne). Cherished grandpa of James (Jessica), Chris (Alana), Jesse (Lena), Miranda (Steven), Paige (Jon) and Delanie. Great-grandpa of Brodrick and Elliot. Brother of David (Linda) and brother-in-law of Lois Scott and Roxanna Landry. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his sister Janet Scott, brother Roger and brother-in-law F. John Landry.

Richard was a devoted member and Deacon of Layton Avenue Baptist Church for over 41 years.

Special thanks to the staff at Aurora Family Zilber Hospice and Aurora St. Luke's Hospital 11th floor and 5th floor for their kind and compassionate care.

A Celebration of Richards life will be held this spring at LAYTON AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH (9600 W. Layton Av.) when all are able to gather. Inurnment at Forest Home Cemetery will follow. Please check Funeral Home website for updated service information.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved