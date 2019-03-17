|
Kurylo, Richard M. "Dick" Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019. Age 90. Preceded in death by his son, Ross Kurylo. Loving husband of Rita. Proud father of Ryan (Ola Tyshynsky) Kurylo, Reene (John) Casper, and Regina Hackney. Devoted Dzia Dzia of Adam (Heidi), Rob (Abby), Jenna (Andy), April (Adam) Kyle, Alana, Emily, Joelle and 6 great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME Friday, March 22 from 3 PM to 4:45 PM. Memorial Service at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. James Catholic Church W220 N6588 Town Line Rd. Menomonee Falls, WI appreciated. Dick proudly served in the U.S. Army. He retired after 39 years from UOP Bostrom. He enjoyed stamp collecting, card playing and he was a novice golfer. He was the 10th of 11 & last surviving child of William & Mary Kurylo.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019