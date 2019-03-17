Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kurylo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard M. "Dick" Kurylo

Notice Condolences

Richard M. "Dick" Kurylo Notice
Kurylo, Richard M. "Dick" Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019. Age 90. Preceded in death by his son, Ross Kurylo. Loving husband of Rita. Proud father of Ryan (Ola Tyshynsky) Kurylo, Reene (John) Casper, and Regina Hackney. Devoted Dzia Dzia of Adam (Heidi), Rob (Abby), Jenna (Andy), April (Adam) Kyle, Alana, Emily, Joelle and 6 great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME Friday, March 22 from 3 PM to 4:45 PM. Memorial Service at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. James Catholic Church W220 N6588 Town Line Rd. Menomonee Falls, WI appreciated. Dick proudly served in the U.S. Army. He retired after 39 years from UOP Bostrom. He enjoyed stamp collecting, card playing and he was a novice golfer. He was the 10th of 11 & last surviving child of William & Mary Kurylo.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now