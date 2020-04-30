Richard M. Peters



Hales Corners - Richard M. ("Lefty") Peters, 81, of Hales Corners passed away on April 26, 2020 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas Peters and Marian R. Van Pienbroek, and his brother Jerry Peters. Richard is survived by his precious wife Beverly, son Gregory (Renee) Peters, daughter Karen (Douglas) Hauser, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister Judy (Richard) Roush, sisters-in-law Barb Peters, Gloria Piechowski, Janis Allan, and a host of family and friends. Richard served in the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army and was a retired member of Iron Workers Local 8. A private service has been held. Please see funeral home website for more information.













