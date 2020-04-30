Richard M. Peters
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard M. Peters

Hales Corners - Richard M. ("Lefty") Peters, 81, of Hales Corners passed away on April 26, 2020 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas Peters and Marian R. Van Pienbroek, and his brother Jerry Peters. Richard is survived by his precious wife Beverly, son Gregory (Renee) Peters, daughter Karen (Douglas) Hauser, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister Judy (Richard) Roush, sisters-in-law Barb Peters, Gloria Piechowski, Janis Allan, and a host of family and friends. Richard served in the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army and was a retired member of Iron Workers Local 8. A private service has been held. Please see funeral home website for more information.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved