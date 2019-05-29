|
McKowen, Richard "Dick" Mac passed away on May 26, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his children: Stacy (Mark) Diamond, Kelly (Erik) Rossebo, Mike (Kelly) McKowen, and Kristi (Sheldon) Thompson; and grandchildren: Chris, Keegan, Emma, Maddie, Mariah, Cayley, Kenzie, Kareena, Kiara, Ella, and Noah. He was a three-sport athlete at Nathan Hale, playing basketball, football and baseball. As a basketball player, he played on the legendary 1956 State Tournament Team. An All-Conference pitcher for the Huskies, he led his team to several conference championships. After attending UWM, he played baseball in the Air Force until he was sent to Korea to set up radio relay stations. He continued to play ball in many leagues throughout his life. After more than 40 years in the banking industry, Dick retired from Marshall and Illsley Bank. He spent his remaining years supporting his grandchildren by attending various concerts, musicals, plays, and many sporting events. He took great pride in being a father, grandfather, and loyal friend. We have so many good memories to fill the rest of our days. Memorial service will be held Thursday, May 30 at 4 PM at the funeral home. Visitation from 3 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Harvey Kuenn Memorial Foundation or Friends of Camp Eagle Ridge.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019