Richard W. Maslowski February 22, 1939 - July 25, 2015 In loving memory of my precious husband, our loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. It's been four long years since you've been gone. We miss your smile, your infectious laughter, and your warm hugs. The tears we can wipe away, but the ache in our hearts will always stay. I miss you each and every day. I loved you then, I love you still, I always have, I always will. Thank you for watching over us! All my love always, Beebs
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 25, 2019