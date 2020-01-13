|
|
Richard "Rick" Mattrella St John
Entered into Eternal Life on January 11, 2020 at the age of 54. Beloved husband of Diana for 26 years. Loving dad "Daddy/Pops" of Michael "Mikey" (Willa) St Middaugh and Katelyn "Katey" St John. Cherished son of Gudrun "Goo" (Ron) Boyd and the late Richard "Dick" St John. Brother of Lorri (Mike) Riedel, John (Fotini) Boyd and Liz (Mike) Swiatek. Further survived by other relatives and many friends, including the "Fab 5" and "Doggle" group.
Visitation will be Saturday January 18, 2020 at Northbrook Church, 4014 Hwy 167 in Richfield, WI, from 10am until 12:45pm. Service at 1pm.
Rick was a longtime dedicated employee of Professional Control Corporation (PCC) for over 25 years. He will be missed tremendously.
Rick was a devout Christian, Army Veteran, MSOE alumnus, golf enthusiast, UFC fan, and an all-round sports buff.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020