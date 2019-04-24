|
|
Miller, Richard Born to Eternal Life Sat. April 20, 2019 age of 72. Loving Uncle of Larry (Jean) Scott, Lynn (Brian) Nikoley and Perry (Becky) Scott. Dear Great Uncle of A.J. and Alex Nikoley and Amaya. Rich was loved and will be remembered by many, many dear friends. Visitation will be held on Mon April 29 at MOUNT OLIVET CEMETERY CHAPEL, 3801 W Morgan Avenue, Milw from 11am-12noon. Funeral Service Celebrated at 12noon. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. To receive this obit text 1843782 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019