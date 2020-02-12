|
|
|
Richard Miller
Born February 2, 1931. Reunited with his beautiful wife of 65 years, Elizabeth, on February 1, 2020 at the age of 88 after a brief illness. Preceded in death by his brothers Marien, Palmer, Steve, Milan, Robert, Arthur, Marcus and Wallace. Dearest father of Lynn (Gary) and Craig. Grandfather of Rachel and great-grandfather of Aaliyah. Also survived by his loving sister, Ellen Brinkman, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Richard was a truck driver for Advance Transportation for 39 years. He and Elizabeth volunteered at and eventually directed Father Gene's Help Center for many years. He loved trains and built an intricate working train display. He also owned several Model A's. He was a member of the Model A Club and enjoyed many outings with Elizabeth.
Richard was a wonderful father and had a wealth of knowledge in many subjects. He loved his family and his country and was always ready to help someone in need.
A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held for family and friends. Donations to Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020