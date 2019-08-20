Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Ascension Lutheran Church
2911 Libal Street
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Ascension Lutheran Church
2911 Libal Street
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park in the Chapel of the Flowers
13235 W. Capital Drive
Brookfield, WI
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:15 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park in the Chapel of the Flowers
13235 W. Capital Drive
Brookfield, WI
More Obituaries for Richard Moe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" Moe

Richard "Dick" Moe Notice
Moe, Richard "Dick" Richard "Dick" Moe, 86, died Saturday, August 17, 2019. Family and friends may call at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2911 Libal Street, Green Bay, on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:15 a.m. The Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Family and friends may also call at Wisconsin Memorial Park in the Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capital Drive, Brookfield, on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A Prayer Service will follow at 12:15 p.m. Proko-Wall Funeral Home, Green Bay, is assisting the family. A full obituary and on-line condolences available at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019
