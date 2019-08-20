|
Moe, Richard "Dick" Richard "Dick" Moe, 86, died Saturday, August 17, 2019. Family and friends may call at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2911 Libal Street, Green Bay, on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:15 a.m. The Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Family and friends may also call at Wisconsin Memorial Park in the Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capital Drive, Brookfield, on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A Prayer Service will follow at 12:15 p.m. Proko-Wall Funeral Home, Green Bay, is assisting the family. A full obituary and on-line condolences available at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019