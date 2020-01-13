|
Richard N. "Dick" Kuske
Mukwonago - Passed away in his home, January 7, 2020 at the age of 77. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Debbie. Beloved father of Phillip (Kathy), Dawn (Matthew) Hoppe, and Justin (Emily) Kuske. Proud and loving "Grandpa K" of Kaylee (Tyler) Bookwood, Angela (Cody Steege) Hoppe, and Jessica Hoppe. Further survived by brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his twin brother Robert.
Visitation at the Funeral Home (930 Main St., Mukwonago) on Monday January 20, 2020 from 3:00PM until 6:45PM. Prayer Service at 7:00PM.
Burial and Military Honors will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery (21731 Spring St., Union Grove) on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 12:00PM (noon).
Dick was Past Commander of VFW Post 7221 Mukwonago and a member of American Legion Post 375 Mukwonago.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Dick's Memory by his family.
"SEMPER FI"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020