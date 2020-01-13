Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
930 Main Street
Mukwonago, WI 53149
(262) 363-7126
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
930 Main Street
Mukwonago, WI 53149
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
930 Main Street
Mukwonago, WI 53149
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery
21731 Spring St.
Union Grove, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kuske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard N. "Dick" Kuske

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard N. "Dick" Kuske Notice
Richard N. "Dick" Kuske

Mukwonago - Passed away in his home, January 7, 2020 at the age of 77. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Debbie. Beloved father of Phillip (Kathy), Dawn (Matthew) Hoppe, and Justin (Emily) Kuske. Proud and loving "Grandpa K" of Kaylee (Tyler) Bookwood, Angela (Cody Steege) Hoppe, and Jessica Hoppe. Further survived by brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his twin brother Robert.

Visitation at the Funeral Home (930 Main St., Mukwonago) on Monday January 20, 2020 from 3:00PM until 6:45PM. Prayer Service at 7:00PM.

Burial and Military Honors will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery (21731 Spring St., Union Grove) on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 12:00PM (noon).

Dick was Past Commander of VFW Post 7221 Mukwonago and a member of American Legion Post 375 Mukwonago.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Dick's Memory by his family.

"SEMPER FI"

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline