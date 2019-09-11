Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Arlington Cemetery
Greenfield, WI
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Zielinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Norman Zielinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Norman Zielinski Notice
Richard Norman Zielinski

Hartford - Found peace on Sept. 9, 2019. Age 80 years. Loving dad of Janet (Peter) Evens, Chris (Dennis) Rinehart, Laurrie (Brad) Till, Sandra (Rudy) Salcedo, and Richard (Minghuan). Proud grandpa of Katie, Stephanie (Zack), Brandon, Hailey, Chelsea, Nolan, Brian, Timothy, Shaun, Erik, Sara, Ashley, Dylan, and Devin and great-grandpa of Mackenzie, Esmerelda, and Emmett. Dear brother of Doreen (Lynn) Wertz and Judith Kovach. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation for Richard will be held Thurs. Sept. 12 at the Funeral Home from 4 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 7:30 PM. Burial will be Fri. Sept. 13 at 11 AM at Arlington Cemetery, Greenfield, WI (Please meet at the Cemetery). Richard worked many years in the Milwaukee County Transit System and he enjoyed the Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin.

"He will be dearly missed"

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline