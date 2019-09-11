|
Richard Norman Zielinski
Hartford - Found peace on Sept. 9, 2019. Age 80 years. Loving dad of Janet (Peter) Evens, Chris (Dennis) Rinehart, Laurrie (Brad) Till, Sandra (Rudy) Salcedo, and Richard (Minghuan). Proud grandpa of Katie, Stephanie (Zack), Brandon, Hailey, Chelsea, Nolan, Brian, Timothy, Shaun, Erik, Sara, Ashley, Dylan, and Devin and great-grandpa of Mackenzie, Esmerelda, and Emmett. Dear brother of Doreen (Lynn) Wertz and Judith Kovach. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation for Richard will be held Thurs. Sept. 12 at the Funeral Home from 4 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 7:30 PM. Burial will be Fri. Sept. 13 at 11 AM at Arlington Cemetery, Greenfield, WI (Please meet at the Cemetery). Richard worked many years in the Milwaukee County Transit System and he enjoyed the Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin.
"He will be dearly missed"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019