Bundesen, Richard "Dick" O. Went Home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2019. Beloved Husband of his Precious Vicki. Proud Dad of his "Tuff" son Andy. Further survived by his brother Bob (Debbie), nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his Father, Mother and older Brother. Visitation Saturday March 9 at the Funeral Home from 1:00PM until time of Service at 3:00PM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Fort Wilderness Christian Camp - McNaughton, WI or CareNet Pregnancy Center of Milwaukee appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019