Richard Oelke

Richard Oelke Notice
Richard Oelke

Racine - Unexpectedly called home by Jesus on February 27, 2020 at age 70. Lovingly survived by his wife, Debbie. Beloved father of Kevin (Amy) Oelke and Ken (Maggie) Oelke. Proud grandpa of Oliver, Stella, Hannah, Levi, Gus, Zamora, and Violet. Dear brother of Ralph (Joanne), Russ (the late Judy) and Ron Oelke. Son in law of Ruth Rosploch. He is further survived by many family and friends. Rich is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Hattie, and by his father in law, Theodore Rosploch.

Visitation will be held at Mercy Hill Church (2842 S. 5th Ct., Milwaukee, WI) on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 3-4:45 PM. Service will take place at 5 PM followed by Military Honors.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
