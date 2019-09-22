Services
Richard Buchman
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
First Congregational Church
1511 Church Street
Wauwatosa, WI
Visitation
Following Services
First Congregational Church
Rev. Richard P. Buchman Jr.


1930 - 2019
Rev. Richard P. Buchman Jr. Notice
Rev. Richard P. Buchman, Jr.

September 16, 2019, age 89. Beloved husband of Sandy; dear father of Mark (Louise) Buchman, Joshua (Tracey) Buchman and Rebekah (Brian) Barsch. Caring stepfather of Stephen (Karrie) Rogers, Susan (Tony) Peksa, and David (Deni) Rogers. Doting grandfather of Sam and Will Buchman, Caleb and Chloe Barsch, Sarah and Julia Peksa, Grace, Miles, Lily, and Lucy Rogers. Loving brother of the late Barbara (Daniel) Hines. Fond cousin of Ann (Joe) Steckler.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 30, at 3:00 PM at First Congregational Church, 1511 Church Street, Wauwatosa, WI. Family will greet friends following the service. Memorials to the Richard and Sandra Slocum Buchman Fund of the Milwaukee Foundation, 1020 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202, will be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
