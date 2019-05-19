|
Jaragoske, Richard Phillip Jaragoske, Richard (Dick) P. passed away May 8, 2019. Dick was originally from Milwaukee, WI and Clearwater, FL. Dick spent over 50 years in the Commercial Sheet Metal business. He enjoyed Traveling, Fishing, Reading and was an enthusiast of Motorcycles and Cars. Dick was preceded in death by his wife Mary (Ballhorn), sons Richard and Michael, grandson Rick M. Keller and partner Janice T Waldron. He was a devoted father of Jeannette L. Keller (Jeffrey) and stepfather of Lauren Swing, Penny Swing and Pamela Baller (Scott). He is also survived by his sister Karen, daughter in law Karen Lamphere and his grandchildren Jack J. Keller, Robert P. Crotty, Hannah L. Crotty, Katlyn S. Bassell, (Justin), Sarah P. Baller and Alicia Dzurenko (Michael). Great grandfather of Crew Bassell, Jadeon, Gracen, Jaelle, Addison and Selah Dzurenko. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to their nearest Animal Shelter. A Heartfelt Thank You to his caregivers and Four Seasons Hospice. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences on line at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019