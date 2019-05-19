Services
MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME - Blairsville
513 # 3 MURPHY HWY
Blairsville, GA 30512
(706) 745-3456
For more information about
Richard Jaragoske
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Jaragoske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard P. (Dick) Jaragoske

Notice Condolences Flowers

Richard P. (Dick) Jaragoske Notice
Jaragoske, Richard Phillip Jaragoske, Richard (Dick) P. passed away May 8, 2019. Dick was originally from Milwaukee, WI and Clearwater, FL. Dick spent over 50 years in the Commercial Sheet Metal business. He enjoyed Traveling, Fishing, Reading and was an enthusiast of Motorcycles and Cars. Dick was preceded in death by his wife Mary (Ballhorn), sons Richard and Michael, grandson Rick M. Keller and partner Janice T Waldron. He was a devoted father of Jeannette L. Keller (Jeffrey) and stepfather of Lauren Swing, Penny Swing and Pamela Baller (Scott). He is also survived by his sister Karen, daughter in law Karen Lamphere and his grandchildren Jack J. Keller, Robert P. Crotty, Hannah L. Crotty, Katlyn S. Bassell, (Justin), Sarah P. Baller and Alicia Dzurenko (Michael). Great grandfather of Crew Bassell, Jadeon, Gracen, Jaelle, Addison and Selah Dzurenko. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to their nearest Animal Shelter. A Heartfelt Thank You to his caregivers and Four Seasons Hospice. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences on line at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline