Richard P. Schulist
Milwaukee - Richard P. Schulist (Schubie) died peacefully on July 24, 2020 with family by his side and close by holding vigil due to COVID-19 restrictions. Born April 29, 1928, Richard was a lifelong resident of Milwaukee, WI. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines in 1946, spent time in China and returned home to marry his sweetheart, Dorothy Shinners in 1948. He was a hard working sheet metal journeyman and a member of Local #18 for more than 70 years. Playing cards and horseshoes, growing tomatoes and feeding the birds, golfing and cruising around town is how he will be remembered. He was proud of his big family. Richard was a great help to many, sharing his time and talents with those working on all types of remodeling projects. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy M (Shinners), his children, David (Connie) Schulist, Dee (James) Karleskint, Denise (Ron) Olszewski, Dean (Cathy) Schulist, Doreen (Mark) Treuden, Darla (Mike) Erato and Karen (Brandhagen) Schulist, sisters Evelyn Triscari and Theresa Cyra, nineteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Phillip and Stella, siblings George and Betty, infant son Dennis and youngest son Daniel. A private memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Milwaukee WI. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish or a charity of your choice
.