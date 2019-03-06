Services
Sokolowski, Richard P Found peace February 28, 2019 at the age of 79. preceded in death by his wife Carole. Dear father of David (Patricia), Steven, (Dawn) Sokolowski, and Kristine (Michael) Hartmann. Dear brother of Dennis Sokolowski. Loving grandfather of Savana, Steven, William Sokolowski, and Kaitlin Hartmann. Also survived by cousins and friends. Visitation Saturday March 9, 2019 at DIVINE MERCY CATHOLIC CHURCH(800 Marquette Ave) from 9 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers Memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
