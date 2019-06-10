|
Pudroski, Richard "Dick" Richard "Dick" Pudroski died peacefully at home on May 4, 2019 at the age of 92. A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Richard at 11AM at St. Peters Church - 800 4th Ave, Stevens Point, WI - on Friday, June 14, 2019. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam will officiate. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 9-11AM on Friday in the Faustina room at church. A General Rosary will be prayed at 10:30AM. Burial will follow with full Military Honors at Guardian Angel Cemetery. To view a full obituary and online condolences may be sent by visiting http://www.shudafuneral. com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2019