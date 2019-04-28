|
Carabajal, Richard R. Richard R. Carabajal passed away April 6, 2019. Preceded in death by his devoted wife Hilma of 51 years and their son Robert. Survived by his brother Joe (Rosalie) Carabajal of Santa Paula, CA. Richard (Katherine) Carabajal, Linda Dilley, Laura (Thomas Reindl) Anthony (Jacki) Carabajal, Lisa Gorman. Also survived by grandchildren, Missy, Mathew, Sarah (Jason), Michael, Heather, Hailey, Drew (Danielle), Tony Brian, Rebecca, Samantha, Olivia, Great Grandchildren. Long time friend Carlotta Knott, trusted companion Elfriede Torres, and many long-time friends and neighbors. Ric spent his career working for Kohl's Food Store as a Meat-department Manager but what truly meant most to Ric was his family. Visitation at Wisconsin Memorial Park from noon to 3 pm., service at 2:30 Friday, May. 3. Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers please provide to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019