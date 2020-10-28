1/
Richard R. Cherek
Richard R. Cherek

Shorewood - Born to Eternal Life September 30, 2020 at the age of 78. Predeceased by his loving parents Florence and August Cherek. Beloved brother of James (Dixie) Cherek, the late Chester and Joan Cherek, the late Shirley (Marvin) Cribb, and Christine Cherek. Richard is further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He will be deeply missed by all.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, at Heritage Funeral Home (16880 W. National Ave. New Berlin) from 12-2pm with a memorial service to be held at 2pm. Please be aware that masks and social distancing with be strictly enforced. Inurnment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Richard's name to honor his incredibly charitable nature.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
