Kornfehl, Richard R. "Dick" Age 81, of Lomira, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16 surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Marcy for 62 years. Also survived by his daughters Patrice (Steve) VanHorn, Darlene (Dennis) Klamecki, Christine (James) Jachowicz and son David (Janice) Kornfehl. Proud grandpa of 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Susie, Lois, and Glenn. Further survived by other relatives and friends. After retiring from Pelton Steel, he became a devoted crossing guard, winning the Advocate for Children Award from the Lomira School District in 2014. He ran numerous marathons, including the Boston Marathon. Dick will be remembered for his cheerful personality. In a final act of selflessness, he donated his remains to the Medical College of Wisconsin. Services will be private. He is now reunited in Heaven with his grandson Scott.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019